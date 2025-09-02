Radiohead Seemingly Announce First Shows In Seven Years

UPDATE: Radiohead's tour is officially confirmed. Go here for ticket info and a statement from the band.

Throughout 2025 we've been catching some clues hinting that Radiohead might be going on tour soon. In March they unveiled a new business entity -- historically a telltale sign that they're up to something -- and a Los Angeles fire relief auction shortly thereafter featured a direct donation of four tickets to a "Radiohead concert of your choice." Now, we're seeing clues in print.

Today in the Radiohead subreddit, fans posted photos of fliers promoting apparent Radiohead tour dates in London, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Madrid. Another Redditor who dug into the source code on the band's WASTE site confirmed those dates listed, along with ones in Bologna, which seems like some pretty concrete evidence. You can see them all below. These would be Radiohead's first tour dates in seven years. Do we think they'll play "Let Down?"

Rumored Radiohead 2025 Tour Dates:

11/4 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

11/5 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

11/7 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

11/8 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

11/14 Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

11/15 Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

11/17 Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

11/18 Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

11/21 London, UK @ The O2

11/22 London, UK @ The O2

11/24 London, UK @ The O2

11/25 London, UK @ The O2

12/1 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

12/2 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

12/4 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

12/5 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

12/8 Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

12/9 Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

12/11 Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

12/12 Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena