Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Radiohead Seemingly Announce First Shows In Seven Years

2:56 PM EDT on September 2, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Thom Yorke performs onstage at The Greek Theatre on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

|Rich Fury/Getty Images

UPDATE: Radiohead's tour is officially confirmed. Go here for ticket info and a statement from the band.

//

Throughout 2025 we've been catching some clues hinting that Radiohead might be going on tour soon. In March they unveiled a new business entity -- historically a telltale sign that they're up to something -- and a Los Angeles fire relief auction shortly thereafter featured a direct donation of four tickets to a "Radiohead concert of your choice." Now, we're seeing clues in print.

Today in the Radiohead subreddit, fans posted photos of fliers promoting apparent Radiohead tour dates in London, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Madrid. Another Redditor who dug into the source code on the band's WASTE site confirmed those dates listed, along with ones in Bologna, which seems like some pretty concrete evidence. You can see them all below. These would be Radiohead's first tour dates in seven years. Do we think they'll play "Let Down?"

Rumored Radiohead 2025 Tour Dates:
11/4 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
11/5 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
11/7 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
11/8 Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
11/14 Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
11/15 Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
11/17 Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
11/18 Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
11/21 London, UK @ The O2
11/22 London, UK @ The O2
11/24 London, UK @ The O2
11/25 London, UK @ The O2
12/1 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
12/2 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
12/4 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
12/5 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
12/8 Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
12/9 Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
12/11 Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
12/12 Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Found in the Barbican
byu/streetspirit99 inradiohead

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Primal Scream Break Out Live Rarities At XTRMNTR 25th Anniversary Show In London

December 8, 2025
News

Times New Viking Announce First Show In A Decade

December 8, 2025
News

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” Ties Record For Longest-Running #1 Single

December 8, 2025
News

Dave Stewart Says Musicians Need To Own Their Work So They Can License It To Generative AI Platforms

December 8, 2025
News

Haywire Cover Mighty Mighty Bosstones With Dicky Barrett In Boston

December 8, 2025
News

Watch Racing Mount Pleasant Debut New Song At Hometown Tour Closer

December 8, 2025