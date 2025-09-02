Pillow Queens – “Be A Big Girl”

The Dublin indie rockers Pillow Queens are proving to be one of those acts that can be counted on to churn out impressive new tunes at a consistent clip. Most recently, that compulsion took the form of 2024's Name Your Sorrow. Today they follow up LP3 with a new single that finds them back to self-releasing through their own Pillow Queens Records, which put out the group's 2020 debut album In Waiting. "Be A Big Girl" is a searing breakup song disguised as an uplifting anthem. Hear it below.

<a href="https://pillowqueens.bandcamp.com/track/be-a-big-girl">Be a Big Girl by Pillow Queens</a>