New Music

Pillow Queens – “Be A Big Girl”

3:36 PM EDT on September 2, 2025

The Dublin indie rockers Pillow Queens are proving to be one of those acts that can be counted on to churn out impressive new tunes at a consistent clip. Most recently, that compulsion took the form of 2024's Name Your Sorrow. Today they follow up LP3 with a new single that finds them back to self-releasing through their own Pillow Queens Records, which put out the group's 2020 debut album In Waiting. "Be A Big Girl" is a searing breakup song disguised as an uplifting anthem. Hear it below.

