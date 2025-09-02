Skip to Content
Watch Gorillaz Play The Fall Tracks Live For The First Time In London

September 2, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

|Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tonight Gorillaz's House Of Kong residency at London's Copper Box Arena continues. The first night was all about their debut album Gorillaz, the second night's focus was their sophomore LP Demon Days, and tonight's concentration was their 2010 record Plastic Beach. However, they also surprised fans by giving live debuts to tracks from its followup, The Fall.

During the encore, after playing through Plastic Beach, the Damon Albarn-led crew played "Phoner To Arizona" and "California And The Slipping Of The Sun" live for the first time ever. The Fall was released the same year as Plastic Beach, originally as a free stream on Gorillaz's website before its official release months later.

As for live rarities, their Plastic Beach set was full of them. They did "Orchestral Intro" and "Welcome To The World Of The Plastic Beach" for the first time since 2010, "Some Kind Of Nature" and The Fall’s "Revolving Doors" for the first time since 2017, and "To Binge" for the first time since 2018. Watch footage below.

