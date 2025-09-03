Spaced Announce New EP No Escape: Hear “Cause And Effect”

Last year, Spaced unleashed their debut studio album This Is All We Ever Get. Today, the Buffalo hardcore outfit is announcing the No Escape EP and sharing the brash banger "Cause And Effect."

"This song expresses the anger and frustration we feel about our current society and the norms that are placed upon us," vocalist Lexi Reyngoudt says. "We’re told to be quiet and just obey but we really should be fighting back and speaking our minds. 'Cause And Effect' is an anthem for the times: 'You pushed us too far; now it’s time we push back.’"

"Cause And Effect" comes with a music video starring beloved deranged comedian Ian Fidance, who prepares the audience for Spaced's rabid performance with some sleazy jokes. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "No Escape"

02 "Cause And Effect"

03 "How Did It Come To This?"

04 "Pressure"

05 "Dog Bite"

TOUR DATES:

10/01 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *

10/03 - Greensboro, NC @ Back Table *

10/04 - Nashville, TN @ The End ^

10/05 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

10/06 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

10/07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ^

10/08 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi ^

10/09 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

10/10 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^

10/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Snow & Flurry ^

10/12 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb +

10/14 - Colorado Springs, CO @ What's Left Records +

10/15 - West Jordan, UT @ One Love Coffee +

10/17 - Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper +

10/18 - Tacoma, WA @ Real Art +

10/19 - Portland, OR @ High Limit Room +

10/21 - Berkley, CA @ 924 Gilman %

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8 %

10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Midnight Hour %

10/24 - Mesa, AZ @ The Rosetta Room %

10/25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Rens Den #

10/26 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links #

10/28 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone #

10/29 - Cincinatti, OH @ DSGN CLLCTV #

* with Squint

^ with Terror

+ with Sissy Boys

% with Sissy Boys & Chico

# with Sissy Boys & Otis VCR

The No Escape EP is out 10/17 via Pure Noise. Pre-order it here