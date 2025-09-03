Kelly Moran Announces New Album Don’t Trust Mirrors: Hear “Echo In The Field”

Last year Kelly Moran released Moves In The Field, and now the New York composer-producer is announcing its followup Don’t Trust Mirrors. Today's lead single "Echo In The Field" is a celestial reverie.

“Few things in this world terrify me more than the idea of me dancing in a music video," Moran admits, continuing:

I wanted to address that fear head on because this is the first track I've written that makes me want to get up to dance, headbang, and generally lose my shit. I collaborated with choreographer Juri Onuki (Caroline Polachek, Blood Orange) to learn choreography that would allow me to embody my music in a completely new way. I'm always sitting down when I perform my music, so I wanted to show a different side of my physicality that captures how this music makes me feel when I'm not bound to a piano bench.

Watch the video directed by Katharine Antoun below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Echo In The Field"

02 "Prism Drift"

03 "Sans Sodalis"

04 "Don’t Trust Mirrors" (Feat. Bibio)

05 "Lunar Wave"

06 "Chrysalis"

07 "Systems"

08 "Reappearing"

09 "Above The Vapours"

10 "Cathedral"

TOUR DATES:

09/06/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Solar Myth

09/08/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Goat Farm

09/10/25 - Tampa, FL @ Sun-Ray Cinema

09/18/25 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

09/22/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

09/25/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area

09/28/25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Talk Low Festival

10/04/25 - Crete, Greece @ Chania Music Festival

10/06/25 - Warsaw, Poland @ Jassmine

10/08/25 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

10/09/25 - Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Arts Centre

10/10/25 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

11/02/25 - Bergen, Norway @ Ekko Festival

11/06/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Roulette

02/04/26 - Brussels, BE @ Eglise Des Dominicains

02/03/26 - Paris, FR @ Mains d’Œuvres

02/05/26 - London, UK @ Cafe Oto

02/06/26 - London, UK @ Cafe Oto

02/10/26 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green Kuppelhalle

02/12/26 - Rotterdam, NL @ De Doelen

02/14/26 - Aarhus, DK @ Phono

02/15/26 - Malmö, SE @ Inkonst (Olibanum)

02/17/26 - Manchester, UK @ SOUP

Don’t Trust Mirrors is out 10/1 via Warp. Pre-order it here.