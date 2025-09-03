Kelly Moran Announces New Album Don’t Trust Mirrors: Hear “Echo In The Field”

Last year Kelly Moran released Moves In The Field, and now the New York composer-producer is announcing its followup Don’t Trust Mirrors. Today's lead single "Echo In The Field" is a celestial reverie.
“Few things in this world terrify me more than the idea of me dancing in a music video," Moran admits, continuing:
I wanted to address that fear head on because this is the first track I've written that makes me want to get up to dance, headbang, and generally lose my shit. I collaborated with choreographer Juri Onuki (Caroline Polachek, Blood Orange) to learn choreography that would allow me to embody my music in a completely new way. I'm always sitting down when I perform my music, so I wanted to show a different side of my physicality that captures how this music makes me feel when I'm not bound to a piano bench.
Watch the video directed by Katharine Antoun below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Echo In The Field"
02 "Prism Drift"
03 "Sans Sodalis"
04 "Don’t Trust Mirrors" (Feat. Bibio)
05 "Lunar Wave"
06 "Chrysalis"
07 "Systems"
08 "Reappearing"
09 "Above The Vapours"
10 "Cathedral"
TOUR DATES:
09/06/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Solar Myth
09/08/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Goat Farm
09/10/25 - Tampa, FL @ Sun-Ray Cinema
09/18/25 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
09/22/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
09/25/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area
09/28/25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Talk Low Festival
10/04/25 - Crete, Greece @ Chania Music Festival
10/06/25 - Warsaw, Poland @ Jassmine
10/08/25 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
10/09/25 - Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle Arts Centre
10/10/25 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
11/02/25 - Bergen, Norway @ Ekko Festival
11/06/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Roulette
02/04/26 - Brussels, BE @ Eglise Des Dominicains
02/03/26 - Paris, FR @ Mains d’Œuvres
02/05/26 - London, UK @ Cafe Oto
02/06/26 - London, UK @ Cafe Oto
02/10/26 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green Kuppelhalle
02/12/26 - Rotterdam, NL @ De Doelen
02/14/26 - Aarhus, DK @ Phono
02/15/26 - Malmö, SE @ Inkonst (Olibanum)
02/17/26 - Manchester, UK @ SOUP
Don’t Trust Mirrors is out 10/1 via Warp. Pre-order it here.