Roger Waters And Stephen King Diss Black Sabbath, Jack Osbourne Responds

In July, the world lost Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne. Since the rock icon's passing, many have paid tribute to him -- including Geordie Greep, Ghost, and even Drake. Just last week System Of A Down, Metallica, Blues Traveler, Yungblud, the Go-Go’s & Jack Black, and Mastodon were among the bands covering Osbourne in concert. Despite the outpouring of admiration, there's still a handful of contrarians who are eager to speak about their dislike for the heavy metal pioneers. Pink Floyd's Roger Waters has made a bold statement about Osbourne, and Stephen King has randomly made clear his dislike of Black Sabbath.

Waters recently had an interview with The Independent Ink, where he and host Mr. Fish talked about culture, politics, and history. He went on various tangents about celebrity, culture trends, and imperialism. Osbourne's name comes up around the 38-minute mark. It's a bit confusing, but, from what I understand, Waters is discussing how America, which is an imperialist child of Britain, will never fully support a socialist or progressive movement. Instead, cultural moments and celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are weaponized as distractions or feel void of political power.

“Or Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him -- in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know,” he said. "Although he was all over the TV, for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense. The music, I have no idea, I couldn’t give a fuck. I don't care about Black Sabbath. I never did. I have no interest in,” he then gave a mock scream, "biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less."

Osbourne's son responded to these convoluted remarks in an Instagram story and post: “Hey [Roger Waters],” he wrote. “Fuck you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt – thanks for proving him right.” He then added the hashtag “fuckkrogerwaters.”

To a less inflammatory degree, fiction writer Stephen King also randomly brought up his dislike of Black Sabbath in his recent Reddit AMA. King was asked "what playlist you'd have on your Walkman for the walk and how much AC/DC by percentage to other bands?"

His response: "Back then I would have picked 'Get Together,' by the Youngbloods, 'Eve Of Destruction,' by Barry Maguire, 'Carol,' by the Rolling Stones, 'Subterranean Homesick Blues,' by Dylan, maybe 'Summertime Blues,' by Eddie Cochran, 'Rock And Roll Is Here To Stay,' by Danny and the Juniors. Now I’d load my playlist with AC/DC, Rancid, Metallica, Stones, Springsteen. Not Black Sabbath, I never liked them."