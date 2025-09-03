Lady Gaga – “The Dead Dance”

Lady Gaga's recent macabre album Mayhem was her successful funkified pop return, featuring zombies, monsters, and plenty of things that go bump in the night. It's fitting then that, while she celebrates this new spooky chapter, she's got a role in the Netflix series Wednesday, guest starring as legendary Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood. Today, the entire season is available to stream, finally giving us a look at Gaga's character. Mother monster has also released a new single for the show called "The Dead Dance," a perfect gift to mentally and emotionally prepare for the rest of the season.

For "The Dead Dance," Gaga reunites with producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut, who both worked on Mayhem. The upbeat track falls somewhere between Michael Jackson's "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" and Daft Punk's "Get Lucky." Here, Gaga mostly stays in her head voice during the chorus as glimmering funk guitars saunter about. "Yeah, I'll keep dancin' until I'm dead," she repeats.

Lady Gaga already performed an Addams Family tribute at Tudum, Neflix's annual global fan event, with her songs "Zombie Boy" from her recent album and "Bloody Mary," which went viral after a sped-up version was edited over a TikTok of Jenna Ortega dancing as Wednesday at Nevermore Academy's annual Rave'N dance.

Watch Tim Burton's "The Dead Dance" video and catch a look of Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood below.