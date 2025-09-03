The Viral “Chickenhead” Karaoke Girl Got To Rap Onstage With Project Pat

Back in July, footage of a young white girl rapping the shit out of Project Pat's 2000 single "Chickenhead" during karaoke at a Mexican restaurant in Mississippi went viral on TikTok. The video -- which has now racked up over a million likes -- caught the attention of Pat himself, who reshared the clip on his social media and sent its star, nine-year-old Alaynna Doty, merch in the mail. Then, last Monday night, Pat brought her onstage.

Doty came onstage during Pat's set at 901 Day in Memphis, where they did "Chickenhead" back-and-forth together with Doty doing La Chat's verse from the original song. See that along with her initial restaurant performance below.

After "Carnival Cruise Tyler," marks the second time this summer that a white kid has karaoke-rapped a classic song from before they were born, went viral, and then made an appearance onstage with the original artist.