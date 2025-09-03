Young Thug Seemingly Claims He Bought His And Gunna’s Album Chart Spots In Leaked Jail Calls

Young Thug hasn't released much music since he was finally freed from jail after his years-long RICO trial ended late last year, and his long-teased album Uy Scuti still hasn't come out. Right now, Thug is at the center of the rap conversation not for his music but for a series of leaked audio snippets, which are supposedly recordings of Thug's jailhouse interrogation and his phone calls from jail. In one of those leaks, Thug seemingly claims that he bought a #1 album chart spot for his estranged protege Gunna. In another, he seems to try to do the same thing for himself.

In 2022, just before Young Thug and Gunna were arrested as part of the same RICO case, Gunna's album DS4EVER unexpectedly debuted at #1 on the Billboard album chart, beating out the Weeknd's Dawn FM. Thug and Gunna fell out after Gunna reached a plea deal during the RICO trial. After he was freed, Thug tweeted "I don’t know you my guy" at Gunna. On Sunday, as HotNewHipHop reports, DJ Akademiks posted a leaked phone call in which Young Thug seemingly discusses his long-brewing issues with Gunna and claims that he bought the #1 spot for DS4EVER, paying 50,000 for fake streams.

During that audio recording, Young Thug reportedly says that Gunna demanded $20 million for a new record deal:

I told him, like, whatever you want, just say it I'm gonna give it to you, the money, whatever you want. Just on some we brother shit. Like, I know you can't go nowhere in this world and get no $20 million check from no label. You not doing numbers like that. You all right, but you ain't doing it like that. You know? Like, the #1 album you just had right now, I paid for you to have the #1 album. You didn't honestly earn a #1 album over the Weeknd, my boy. I paid for that shit. I never said anything to him. I never told him that, you know, because I just got -- we just got the plug on it. Like, you never earned a #1 album. I spent 50 extra grand buy a motherfucking stream, $50,000 buying streams for you.