Origami Angel – “Back To Life”

It's been just about a year since Origami Angel hit us with the phenomenal Feeling Not Found. Today the hard-rocking yet maniacally catchy emo duo is back with their contribution to Cosmic Debris Vol. 2, a new compilation celebrating 10 years of the great Counter Intuitive Records.

Ryland Heagy and Pat Doherty break out the synths for "Back To Life," but damn, this thing is still brimming with guitar action. It leans toward the hooks side of the hooks/riffs continuum, and the chorus is hookiest of all: "So watch me beat this dead horse back to life/ And try to justify the things I must defy/ Until this damn thing shows me vital signs/ There isn't much besides giving another try." Listen below.

Cosmic Debris Vol. 2 is out 11/7 on Counter Intuitive. Pre-order it here.