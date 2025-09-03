Radiohead Officially Announce 2025 Tour: “Who Knows Where This Will All Lead”

After years of waiting and months of clues, Radiohead announced their first concerts since 2018 in extremely offline fashion: by dropping off flyers. Today the band has officially confirmed that tour, which will see them playing four-night runs in five European cities (Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin) this November and December.

A statement from drummer Philip Selway:

Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.

Tickets for the shows will only be accessible by registering at radiohead.com between this Friday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. BST/11 a.m. CEST and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. BST/11 p.m. CEST. The sale itself will begin on Sept. 12. Good luck to all who'll be angling to get tickets.

TOUR DATES:

11/04 - Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

11/05 - Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

11/07 - Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

11/08 - Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

11/14 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

11/15 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

11/17 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

11/18 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

11/21 - London, England @ The O2

11/22 - London, England @ The O2

11/24 - London, England @ The O2

11/25 - London, England @ The O2

12/01 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

12/02 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

12/04 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

12/05 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

12/08 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

12/09 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

12/11 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

12/12 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena