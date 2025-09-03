Suzie True Announce New Album How I Learned To Love What’s Gone: Hear “Get Prettier Overnight!!!”

Portland pop-punkers Suzie True make fizzy, catchy, welcoming music on a DIY level. Their music is ferociously fun, and it's usually about some real shit; there's no contradiction there. The trio's last album Sentimental Scum came out in 2023, and they followed it with the singles "Angel Baby" and "LEECHES (PLAY DEAD!)" last year. Suzie True will release their new LP How I Learned To Love What's Gone next month, and its lead single opens with this line: "As long as I look 23 on my 30th birthday, everything will be all right."

Suzie True's fellow DIY pop-punker Chris Farren produced How I Learned To Love What's Gone, and Eve 6's Jon Siebels, a past collaborator, recorded and mixed it. Lead single "Get Prettier Overnight!!!" is a giddy fuzz-pop attack about the endless hunger to chase beauty standards -- the thing where you can drop all your money and torture yourself without actually feeling any different. In the Ella Montes Lentini-directed video, Suzie True play for a bunch of people in creepy plastic masks. The storyline takes a few unpredictable turns from there. Below, check out that video, the new LP's tracklist, and Suzie True's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Glow"

02 "Get Prettier Overnight!!!"

03 "Every Dog"

04 "Win Me Over"

05 "Sober"

06 "Oh, Baby!!!"

07 "So Blame Me"

08 "Love Like Cement"

09 "LEECHES (PLAY DEAD!)"

10 "Love For Nihilists"

11 "Perfect"

TOUR DATES:

9/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Space Cadet Fest

10/08 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

10/10 - Portland, OR @ The Firkin Tavern

10/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern

10/13 - Spokane, WA @ TBA

10/15 - Denver, CO @ Man Tavern

10/18 - Highland, IN @ Grindhouse Cafe *

10/19 - St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole &

10/20 - Lexington, KY @ The Green Lantern &

10/21 - Knoxville, TN @ Perseveration Pub &

10/22 - Decatur, GA @ Waller’s &

10/24 - Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

10/28 - Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse ^

10/29 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR ^

10/30 - Fayetteville, AR @ Nomad’s ^

10/31 - Dallas, TX @ TBA ^

11/01 - Austin, TX @ Chess Club ^

11/03 - El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz ^

11/04 - Tuscon, AZ @ Groundworks ^

11/05 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Griffin ^

* with Royal Dog, Devon Kay, & the Solutions

& with Royal Dog, Devon Kay, the Solutions, & Tiny Stills

^ with the Cinema Stare

How I Learned To Love What's Gone is out 10/17 on Get Better Records.