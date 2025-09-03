Fine – “Portal”

Copenhagen musician Fine does not have the most exciting stage name, but you should pay attention to her anyway. For one thing, Fine came by her name honestly; her actual birth name is Fine Glindvad Jensen. (I have to imagine that the word "Fine" has different connotations in Danish and that her parents weren't pulling the equivalent of naming their child "Just OK.") For another thing, Fine's music is absolutely fucking gorgeous, and you can hear that in her new single "Portal."

Fine comes from the same Copenhagen scene as collaborators like Erika de Casier and Astrid Sonne, and she appears on Iceage frontman Elias Rønnenfelt's upcoming solo album "Speak Daggers." Fine dropped her full-length debut Rocky Top Ballads last year. This year, Fine she released the one-off singles "I Could" and "Run," and now she's followed those tracks with the blurry reverie "Portal." In this one, I hear some of the laconic acoustic bliss of Mazzy Star, but they never would've turned the bass up so high on one of their tracks. Listen to "Portal" below.