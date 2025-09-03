Cate Le Bon – “About Time”

At the end of the month, Cate Le Bon is releasing Michelangelo Dying, the follow-up to 2022's Pompeii. She's shared a few incredible new singles, including "Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)" and "Heaven Is No Feeling." Today, we get the final preview of the album with the track "About Time."

The new single is built on colliding reverb-filled guitars and a synth that sounds like a soft alarm. "Real dream embraced/ I'm not lying in a bed you made," she sings at one point. Le Bon's vocals are bright, and layers of them add a lightness to the springy atmosphere. The song has a hypnotic, dreamy effect that reminds me a bit of Beach House or the Cocteau Twins. Watch the H.Hawkline-directed video below.

Michelangelo Dying is out 9/26 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order here.