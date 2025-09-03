Stereogum Presents Grumpy’s Piebald Release Show At NYC’s TV Eye

Last year, Stereogum presented record-release shows from fantasy of a broken heart and Shower Curtain. This fall, we're doing something similar with Grumpy. Heaven Schmitt's unconventional indie project will release the new EP Piebald later this month. On November 6, Grumpy will play a special record-release show at the Ridgewood, Queens venue TV Eye, with 2nd Grade and D.A. Grimson opening.

Grumpy's TV Eye record-release show will be a week after Halloween, but they're encouraging costumes anyway. Grumpy was one of our favorite new artists of last year, and they might be the only musician on the planet who has collaborated with both claire rousay and Zach Bryan. In 2024, they signed to Bayonet and released Wolfed, one of our favorite EPs of the year. They're about to follow it with the new record Piebald, and we've already posted the lead single "Crush" and the Harmony collab "Bird Parts." Today, they have shared the woozy, blinky, heavily filtered new single "Rice"; check it out below.

The Piebald EP is out 9/26 on Bayonet. The record-release show goes down 11/6 at TV Eye, and you can get tickets here.