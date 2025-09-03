My Wonderful Boyfriend – “I’m Your Man”

My Wonderful Boyfriend's debut EP An Evening With... earned them an extremely coveted spot on our list of the Best New Artists Of 2024. Today the New York quartet return with their first new music since then, the one-off single "I'm Your Man."

"I'm Your Man" is billed as "equal parts 'Just What I Needed' by the Cars and 'All My Friends' by LCD Soundsystem." The five-minute track has hooks for days, a singalong power-pop anthem in its first half that gives way to a triumphant coda. "It's not easy/ But it's all right," frontman P.J. McCormick repeats with a bittersweet optimism. It's a great one, and you can listen to it below.