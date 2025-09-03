Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Jane Inc. – “freefall”

12:48 PM EDT on September 3, 2025

Kirk Lisaj

Toronto musician Carlyn Bezic records as Jane Inc., and she was a Stereogum Artist To Watch in 2022. Next month, she'll release A Rupture A Canyon A Birth, a new album inspired by a near-death experience. We've already posted lead single "elastic," and now she's followed it with an excellently slinky new syntpop track called "freefall."

On "freefall," Jane Inc. sings big notes about bittersweet feelings over an instrumental track that glides, bounces, and twinkles. The song evokes inspirational '80s-movie soundtrack hits while still feeling fully homespun. In a press release, Jane Inc. says, "We’re moving down a road at different speeds. Sometimes on that journey we encounter an unavoidable chasm. In this song, I choose to run toward it, embrace it, and let the canyon swallow me whole, because it’s the only way through." Check it out below.

A Rupture A Canyon A Birth is out 10/17 on Telephone Explosion.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Colossal Rains – “Flowers On A Landmine”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Squeeze – “Trixies Pt. 2”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Blood For Blood Announce Reunion Tour, Share First New Song In 21 Years

December 9, 2025
New Music

Oxis – “Fingerling”

December 9, 2025
New Music

duendita – “uplifted one”

December 9, 2025
News

Remember Sports – “Cut Fruit”

December 9, 2025