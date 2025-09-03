Jane Inc. – “freefall”

Toronto musician Carlyn Bezic records as Jane Inc., and she was a Stereogum Artist To Watch in 2022. Next month, she'll release A Rupture A Canyon A Birth, a new album inspired by a near-death experience. We've already posted lead single "elastic," and now she's followed it with an excellently slinky new syntpop track called "freefall."

On "freefall," Jane Inc. sings big notes about bittersweet feelings over an instrumental track that glides, bounces, and twinkles. The song evokes inspirational '80s-movie soundtrack hits while still feeling fully homespun. In a press release, Jane Inc. says, "We’re moving down a road at different speeds. Sometimes on that journey we encounter an unavoidable chasm. In this song, I choose to run toward it, embrace it, and let the canyon swallow me whole, because it’s the only way through." Check it out below.

A Rupture A Canyon A Birth is out 10/17 on Telephone Explosion.