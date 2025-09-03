Joyeria – “The Swimmer”

Today, UK-based songwriter Joyeria announced his new EP Graceful Degradation with new single "The Swimmer." The new track follows last month's "I Don’t Know, Who Cares", which is also on the EP.

"The Swimmer" was inspired by John Cheever’s short story of the same name, which was written for The New Yorker in 1964. Joyeria details the story and its influence on him:

He swims pool to pool like stepping stones down the block. He even christened the lane of swimming pools after his wife, a private river in the affluent suburbs. Over fences, across asphalt, each neighbor a shore. But the water changes, something feels off, a bent note… just so. So many Neds emerge from the edge of the pool shimmering in the chlorine, but the reflections don't quite match. He swims further from himself with every stroke, time getting a little drunk, warped. I know this feeling… the way others hold pieces of you you can't quite grasp. I am Ned, and my river is strung with the low lights of a thousand bars.

Watch the colorful video for "The Swimmer" below.

Graceful Degradation EP is out 10/31 via Speedy Wunderground / [PIAS].