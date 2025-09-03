Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Saint Etienne & Confidence Man – “Brand New Me”

1:23 PM EDT on September 3, 2025

Rob Baker Ashton

The widely beloved UK trio Saint Etienne have experimented with so many different pop styles over a decades-long career, and now they're getting ready to say goodbye. On Friday, Saint Etienne will release International, their final album. The record features a bunch of collaborators, and we have already posted the singles "Glad," co-produced by the Chemical Brothers' Tom Rowland, and "Take Me To The Pilot," co-produced by Orbital's Paul Hartnoll. Today, they're giving us one last advance single. I guess that means that this new song could be the last Saint Etienne single we'll ever get. That's sad.

As you may have heard, Winona Ryder loves Saint Etienne. So do the two members of the Australian dance duo Confidence Man. Both members of Confidence Man were Saint Etienne fans growing up, and the two groups met up and bonded backstage at Kite Festival a few years ago. Now, they've joined forces on "Brand New Me," a playful, shimmering pop song with a distinctly early-'90s groove. Confidence Man recently collaborated with Kylie Minogue and JADE, so they know how to play well with others, and it's a blast to hear Confidence Man's Janet Planet and Saint Etienne's Sarah Cracknell share the mic over a lush, breakbeat-driven mid-tempo jam. In a press release, Cracknell says:

I got a message from Danny Mitchell at Heavenly Recordings, Saint Etienne’s spiritual home, about an Australian band they had signed called Confidence Man. Danny told me they were fans of our music and would love to meet and chat about a potential collaboration. We met backstage at a festival and immediately hit it off, kindred spirits! Making "Brand New Me" was a lot of fun, and I think it’s a perfect mash up of both our band’s styles.

Below, check out directors Kyle Platts and Matt Lloyd's animated video for "Brand New Me."

International is out 9/5 on Heavenly.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Colossal Rains – “Flowers On A Landmine”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Squeeze – “Trixies Pt. 2”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Blood For Blood Announce Reunion Tour, Share First New Song In 21 Years

December 9, 2025
New Music

Oxis – “Fingerling”

December 9, 2025
New Music

duendita – “uplifted one”

December 9, 2025
News

Remember Sports – “Cut Fruit”

December 9, 2025