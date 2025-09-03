Cut Copy – “Belong To You” (Feat. Kate Bollinger)

In just a couple of days, lovable Melbourne dance-rock veterans Cut Copy will return with Moments, their first album in five years. Cut Copy have already shared the early singles "Solid," "When This Is Over," and "Still See Me." Today, they're giving us one last song before the LP arrives, and it's a collaboration with Kate Bollinger, the dreamy singer-songwriter who released her debut album Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind last year. "Belong To You" is a warm, bouncy track, and it's fun to hear Dan Whitford trading lines with Kate Bollinger over the kind of thing that Cut Copy could've made at any point in the past 20 years. Here's what Whitford says about it:

"Belong To You" was one of the first tracks I wrote for our new album. And even as an instrumental, it immediately felt like a pop song waiting to happen. The song is written about a guy who obsesses about past mistakes without realizing that the love he’s searching for has been right in front of him all along. The song has a wistful, romantic quality to it, so we thought it could be cool to do the song as a duet to emphasize that. And around the time we were working on this song, a friend introduced us to Kate Bollinger, who is an amazing LA singer and songwriter. So we asked her to try a little vocal idea, and that’s how the song took shape. When I heard Kate’s voice in the track, it sounded amazing. I could almost imagine it as some kind of sci-fi country love song, so to bring that energy to it, we asked "Evil" Graham Lee (from legendary Australian band the Triffids) to provide his signature pedal steel sound. And that was the final piece of the puzzle that gave the song its magical finishing touch. Cut Copy hasn’t worked with outside performers too many times in the past. But it was a real treat to work with two artists that come from such different places musically, but complimented each other perfectly on this song.”

Check it out below.

Moments is out 9/5 on Cutters.