Tame Impala Share “Loser” Video Starring Djo

Tame Impala returned in July with the psychedelic dance music odyssey "End Of Summer," presumably a preview of their first album since 2020's The Slow Rush. Now that we've reached the actual end of summer, Kevin Parker has another new track for us.

The new Tame Impala song is called "Loser," which is seemingly why the credit on "End Of Summer" was changed to "Loser" recently. It's another dance track, and it comes with a video starring Joe Keery aka Djo, directed by Kristofski. Appropriately, Beck makes a cameo. Watch below.