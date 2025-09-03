Morrissey Says He’s Selling “The Smiths” To “Any Interested Party”

One of the most common surnames in the English-speaking world can now be exclusively yours. Morrissey is selling the rights to the Smiths' name, likeness, and intellectual property to "any interested party/investor," the band's former frontman announced on his blog today.

"Morrissey has no choice but to offer for sale all of his business interests in 'The Smiths' to any interested party/investor," reads the announcement. That includes:

"1. The name 'The Smiths', as created by Morrissey.

2. All Smiths artwork, as created by Morrissey.

3. All Smiths merchandising rights.

4. All Smiths songs lyrically / musically.

5. All synchronisation rights.

6. All Smiths recordings.

7. All contractual rights for Smiths publishing."

Morrissey has this to add:

I am burnt out by any and all connections to Marr, Rourke, Joyce. I have had enough of malicious associations. With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill-will and destruction, and this is the only resolution. The songs are me -- they are no one else -- but they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year. I must now protect myself, especially my health.

Around this time last year, a representative for Morrissey said that his ex-bandmate Johnny Marr -- with whom he has a deeply-rooted beef -- had successfully applied for the trademark rights of the Smiths name. The Guardian, however, reports that right now, Morrissey and Marr each share 50% of the band rights. So it's a bit unclear how this transfer of ownership will play out, but if anyone reading is interested, Morrissey has instructed investors to email eaves7760@gmail.com.

UPDATE: On Friday (Sept. 5) Morrissey posted:

The 'eaves' business email address has been switched off due to the colossal response to Morrissey's announcement of his wish to pass his "Smiths" interests over to an investor. Although Morrisseys' love for the songs of the Smiths era will never waver, he is tired of the disagreeable and vexatious characters involved in "The Smiths" business. After thirty-eight years of insults and abuse, Morrissey has had enough. All (or most) of the 'eaves' emails will be answered in time.

Good luck, Rick Astley.