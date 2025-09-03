Charli XCX Has New Songs In Wuthering Heights, Talks Clairo-Inspired Role In Erupcja

Charli XCX is not only starring in lots of movies this year, she's also making music for them. Today the pop star revealed she has new original songs in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming film Wuthering Heights, which is based on the classic Emily Brontë novel and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

The singer shared a teaser for the movie on social media with Brat’s "Everything Is Romantic" in the background. Meanwhile Charli’s acting era is upon us with three of her many new movies premiering this week. On Sept. 4 Erupcja premieres at Toronto Film Festival; on Sept. 6 1000 Nights Of Hero premieres at Venice Film Festival and Sacrifice at Toronto.

An interview with Charli and Erupcja director Pete Ohs came out in Filmmaker Magazine yesterday, and Charli divulged that her character was inspired by Clairo:

I remember quite early on, we were talking a lot about the singer Clairo in comparison with Bethany. You were like, “I really like Clairo.” So we kept bringing Clairo into the mix when we were thinking about who Bethany was, which is funny, because, as a musician, she’s sort of like the complete opposite to who I am as a musician.

In other Charli-related news, Kelley Heyer — the influencer behind the viral "Apple" dance — settled her lawsuit with Roblox after the gaming platform incorporated her choreography into a Charli-themed version of Dress To Impress. The parties “are pleased to report that they have amicably resolved” the dispute.