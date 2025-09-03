Skip to Content
Latto & Ice Spice Squash Beef, Share “Gyatt”

7:55 PM EDT on September 3, 2025

Latto and Ice Spice's beef dates back to 2023 with Latto's verse on Offset's "Fine As Can Be," and Ice Spice fired back shortly after with the controversially titled "Think U The Shit (Fart).” Today, the pair called off the drama to team up for a collaboration called "Gyatt."

"Gyatt" is produced by Pooh Beatz, Go Grizzly, Cheeze Beatz, and SupaKaine, and it's Ice Spice's first new track since the deluxe version of Y2K!, aside from a remix she did of KATSEYE's "Gnarly." A music video for "Gyatt" arrives Thursday (Sept. 4), but for now listen below.

Read More:

