Watch Spinal Tap Consider A Rock Hall Alternative And Unbox Their New LP Merch In Latest Promos

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues hits theaters next week. In a new promo video, the fictional band copes with getting rejected from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by considering an alternative.

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer famously had problems with scale models; for instance, the unfortunate Stonehenge setup during a performance. In this clip, the trio is shown a scale model of the International House Of Rock, and their response consists of making sure it will actually be life-sized and wondering why they want pancakes (it looks quite a bit like an iHop).

Another promo clip watches the three unboxing merch and not doing a very great job at selling the products. Watch all the new promo clips below.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues hits theaters 9/12.