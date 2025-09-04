Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Spinal Tap Consider A Rock Hall Alternative And Unbox Their New LP Merch In Latest Promos

8:47 PM EDT on September 3, 2025

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues hits theaters next week. In a new promo video, the fictional band copes with getting rejected from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by considering an alternative.

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer famously had problems with scale models; for instance, the unfortunate Stonehenge setup during a performance. In this clip, the trio is shown a scale model of the International House Of Rock, and their response consists of making sure it will actually be life-sized and wondering why they want pancakes (it looks quite a bit like an iHop).

Another promo clip watches the three unboxing merch and not doing a very great job at selling the products. Watch all the new promo clips below.

@rockhall Like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but also not. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in theaters and IMAX Sept. 12! @spinaltap ♬ original sound - Rock Hall

@spinaltapIt's for a druid, isn’t it? Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in theaters and IMAX Sept. 12 🤘

♬ original sound - Spinal Tap

@spinaltapIt’s not a mb3. Get tickets now for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in theaters and IMAX Sept. 12 🤘 Link in bio.

♬ original sound - Spinal Tap

@spinaltapPreorder A FINE LINE BETWEEN STUPID AND CLEVER to get the full behind-the-scenes story of This Is Spinal Tap! Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in theaters and IMAX Sept. 12 🤘 Get your tickets now at the link in bio.

♬ original sound - Spinal Tap

@spinaltapThe mockumentary spoke for itself. We’re speaking for it again. Featuring interviews with Conan O’Brien, Ben Stiller, Questlove, Ricky Gervais, and Nate Bargatze. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in theaters and IMAX Sept. 12 🤘

♬ original sound - Spinal Tap

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues hits theaters 9/12.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Hangout Festival, Which Rebranded With Morgan Wallen This Year, Won’t Return In 2026

December 9, 2025
News

PinkPantheress Announces 2026 North American Tour Using Fair Value Exchange For Tickets

December 9, 2025
News

Gene Simmons Tells Senators That Musicians Are Treated “Worse Than Slaves”

December 9, 2025
News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Respond To AI Spotify Impersonator

December 9, 2025
News

Bob Vylan Take Legal Action Against RTÉ For Glastonbury Reporting

December 9, 2025
News

Post Malone Fell Onstage Again

December 9, 2025