St. Vincent Played Her Deep Cuts With An Orchestra For BBC Proms

Tonight St. Vincent performed a show at BBC Proms, the British broadcaster's classical music concert series. At the Royal Albert Hall in London, Annie Clark played a bunch of deep cuts for the special occasion.

The indie rocker kicked off the evening with a live debut of her 2007 track "We Put A Pearl In The Ground." Her set had "Paris Is Burning" for the first time since 2011; "Black Rainbow" for the first time since 2014; "I Prefer Your Love," "The Strangers," and "The Party" for the first time since 2018; "Smoking Section" and "The Bed" for the first time since 2019; "The Nowhere Inn" for the first time since 2021; and "Live In The Dream" for the first time since 2022.

St. Vincent was also just announced for the New Yorker festival, which takes place at the end of October. Meanwhile, earlier this summer she opened two shows for Lumineers and their fans were confused. Watch footage from her BBC Proms performance below.

experienced st. vincent playing the nowhere inn at the royal albert hall tonight. so gorgeous pic.twitter.com/jzNLt5ulnB — Punk (@R0SAMUNDPIKES) September 3, 2025

SETLIST:

01 "We Put A Pearl In The Ground"

02 "Hell Is Near"

03 "Reckless"

04 "Violent Times"

05 "I Prefer Your Love"

06 "The Strangers"

07 "Black Rainbow"

08 "Marrow"

09 "The Bed"

10 "Smoking Section"

11 "Now, Now"

12 "Live In The Dream"

13 "The Nowhere Inn"

14 "Digital Witness"

15 "Los Ageless"

16 "The Party"

17 "New York"

18 "Paris Is Burning"

19 "Candy Darling"

20 "Slow Disco"