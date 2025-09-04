Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

St. Vincent Played Her Deep Cuts With An Orchestra For BBC Proms

9:09 PM EDT on September 3, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: St. Vincent performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

|Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Tonight St. Vincent performed a show at BBC Proms, the British broadcaster's classical music concert series. At the Royal Albert Hall in London, Annie Clark played a bunch of deep cuts for the special occasion.

The indie rocker kicked off the evening with a live debut of her 2007 track "We Put A Pearl In The Ground." Her set had "Paris Is Burning" for the first time since 2011; "Black Rainbow" for the first time since 2014; "I Prefer Your Love," "The Strangers," and "The Party" for the first time since 2018; "Smoking Section" and "The Bed" for the first time since 2019; "The Nowhere Inn" for the first time since 2021; and "Live In The Dream" for the first time since 2022.

St. Vincent was also just announced for the New Yorker festival, which takes place at the end of October. Meanwhile, earlier this summer she opened two shows for Lumineers and their fans were confused. Watch footage from her BBC Proms performance below.

experienced st. vincent playing the nowhere inn at the royal albert hall tonight. so gorgeous pic.twitter.com/jzNLt5ulnB

— Punk (@R0SAMUNDPIKES) September 3, 2025

SETLIST:
01 "We Put A Pearl In The Ground"
02 "Hell Is Near"
03 "Reckless"
04 "Violent Times"
05 "I Prefer Your Love"
06 "The Strangers"
07 "Black Rainbow"
08 "Marrow"
09 "The Bed"
10 "Smoking Section"
11 "Now, Now"
12 "Live In The Dream"
13 "The Nowhere Inn"
14 "Digital Witness"
15 "Los Ageless"
16 "The Party"
17 "New York"
18 "Paris Is Burning"
19 "Candy Darling"
20 "Slow Disco"

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Hangout Festival, Which Rebranded With Morgan Wallen This Year, Won’t Return In 2026

December 9, 2025
News

PinkPantheress Announces 2026 North American Tour Using Fair Value Exchange For Tickets

December 9, 2025
News

Gene Simmons Tells Senators That Musicians Are Treated “Worse Than Slaves”

December 9, 2025
News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Respond To AI Spotify Impersonator

December 9, 2025
News

Bob Vylan Take Legal Action Against RTÉ For Glastonbury Reporting

December 9, 2025
News

Post Malone Fell Onstage Again

December 9, 2025