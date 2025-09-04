Skip to Content
Ronnie Radke Fighting Order To Pay Anthony Fantano’s Lawyer Fees In Failed Defamation Case

9:39 PM EDT on September 3, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: Falling In Reverse perform “Gangsta’s Paradise” with Coolio and Tyler Carter at the 2014 Gibson Brands AP Music Awards at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on July 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

|Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Ronnie Radke cannot take the L. The notorious Falling In Reverse frontman tried to sue Anthony Fantano for the music YouTuber's video about him called "This Guy Sucks." First, Radke sued the wrong Anthony Fantano. Then, he sued the correct one, and still lost. He was ordered to pay Fantano $40,700 in defense attorney fees, and on Friday (Sept. 29) he objected to the amount.

The judge found that Fantano was entitled to reasonable attorney fees and costs because he won dismissal under the anti-SLAPP statute. However, Radke's objection argues, "The total fees and costs sought by Fantano are excessive, grossly disproportionate to the tasks performed, and Fantano has failed to meet his burden of demonstrating the reasonableness of the fee award sought."

"The number of hours spent by defendant's counsel is consistent with a case that has gone through discovery and is close to trial, not a case in the pleading stage," it continues.

It claims Fantano did not provide a copy of his retainer agreement with Cohen and Wolf, which means it was impossible to verify the amounts in his attorney's affidavit.

Fantano recently shared a response to Radke's response of his video; watch below.

