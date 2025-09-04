Skip to Content
Dim Wizard – “Stoicism” (Feat. Katie Dey)

11:56 AM EDT on September 4, 2025

David Combs from the dearly departed DC indie-pop band Bad Moves has this cool side project Dim Wizard in which he welcomes in a rotating cast of underground stars, one song at a time. That process has led to fun collabs with artist combinations like Ratboys and Mike Krol and Jeff Rosenstock x Illuminati Hotties x Steve Ciolek.

Surprisingly but delightfully, his latest song pairs him with Australian hyperpop auteur Katie Dey. "Stoicism" is sort of a pixellated snapshot of the dancehall-pop sounds from a decade ago, cut with some drum 'n' bass breakbeats for good measure. Dey's pressing question throughout: "Do you owe me strength?" It's not quite like any song in either artist's catalog, and I like it a lot. Listen below.

