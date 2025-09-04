Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Justin Bieber Announces New Album Swag II Out Tonight

10:36 AM EDT on September 4, 2025

Not even two months ago, Justin Bieber pivoted from living meme back to active popular musician, surprise-releasing his first album in four years, Swag, with just a few hours' notice. Verifying reports from this summer about more imminent new music, it looks like he's following this album up much more quickly.

The day before Swag dropped, billboards promoting the album began appearing around the world. Today, not long after Swag II billboards started to appear, Bieber logged on to confirm the sequel LP will be out at midnight.

Swag radically reinvented Bieber's sound, leaning into a lo-fi pop, rock, and R&B hybrid influenced by collaborators like Dijon and Mk.gee. It will be interesting to see if Swag II continues in that vein or explores a different stylistic palette.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Billie Eilish’s James Cameron-Directed Concert Film Gets First Trailer

December 10, 2025
News

Full Of Hell Part Ways With Guitarist Spencer Hazard

December 10, 2025
News

Courtney Love Documentary Antiheroine, Charli XCX Mockumentary The Moment To Premiere At Sundance

December 10, 2025
News

Tied Down 2026 Lineup Has Blood For Blood, Nails, Negative Approach, Tons Of Hardcore

December 10, 2025
News

You Can Now Book Your Kid’s Bar Mitzvah At Madame ZuZu’s And Billy Corgan Might Even Jam With Him

December 10, 2025
News

Hangout Festival, Which Rebranded With Morgan Wallen This Year, Won’t Return In 2026

December 9, 2025