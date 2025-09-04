Justin Bieber Announces New Album Swag II Out Tonight

Not even two months ago, Justin Bieber pivoted from living meme back to active popular musician, surprise-releasing his first album in four years, Swag, with just a few hours' notice. Verifying reports from this summer about more imminent new music, it looks like he's following this album up much more quickly.

The day before Swag dropped, billboards promoting the album began appearing around the world. Today, not long after Swag II billboards started to appear, Bieber logged on to confirm the sequel LP will be out at midnight.

Swag radically reinvented Bieber's sound, leaning into a lo-fi pop, rock, and R&B hybrid influenced by collaborators like Dijon and Mk.gee. It will be interesting to see if Swag II continues in that vein or explores a different stylistic palette.