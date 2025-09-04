knitting – “Fold”

On the strength of their 2024 debut album Some Kind Of Heaven, the atmospheric Montreal indie rockers knitting became a Stereogum Band To Watch, and they made it onto our list of the year's best new artists. After the LP came out, knitting released the one-off single "Nite Lite." Now, they're getting ready for a European tour that includes some dates with fellow Canadian sonic explorers Preoccupations, and they've dropped another single on us.

The new knitting song "Fold" is an itchy, spartan groove that builds into a Sonic Youth-style guitar maelstrom. It's got a sense of icy cool that reminds me of bar italia, another young band that doesn't like to use capital letters. In the song's video, knitting play the track in some guerrilla open-air locations. Here's what bandleader Mischa Dempsey says about it:

I wrote this song while I was experiencing a wave of social anxiety. I wanted to explore the suspicion that others will always be able to see something about you that you yourself cannot see and that thus their perception will always be more accurate. Consequently, in this state of mind I find myself turning into a bit of a people-pleaser (something I’m trying to grow out of). This song is my attempt to shake myself out of this way of thinking and demonstrate to myself how useless this mindset is.

Below, check out the "Fold" video and knitting's tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/23 - Paris, France @ Supersonic

9/24 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

9/25 - London, UK @ Sebright Arms

9/26 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

9/27 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

10/01 - Berlin, Germany @ West Germany

10/03 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Klubnova

10/04 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Nová Cvernovka *

10/05 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Vintage Industrial Bar *

10/07 - Rome, Italy @ Monk

10/08 - Turin, Italy @ sPAZIO 211 *

10/09 - Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv Club *

10/11 - Yverdon les Bains, Switzerland @ L’Amalgame *

* with Preoccupations

"Fold" is out now on Mint.