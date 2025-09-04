Tierra Whack & Guapdad 4000 Make Cinematic Debuts In Him, Share Haxan Cloak-Produced Soundtrack Songs

A lot of interesting-looking movies are coming out in the next few months, and one of them is Him, the new supernatural horror thriller from writer-director Justin Tipping. I keep seeing Him previews when I'm at the movies, and it looks both trippy and scary. Tyriq Withers stars as a young football prospect who gets invited to an exclusive training camp where things are not as they seem. Jordan Peele is one of the producers, and the cast includes Marlon Wayans, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, and Jim Jeffries. Tierra Whack and Guapdad 4000, two extremely different rappers, both make their cinematic debuts in Him, and both of them have just shared the new songs that they contributed to the soundtrack album.

Bobby Krlic, the spooky British producer who makes his own music as the Haxan Cloak, composed the score for Him. He's already done great work on movies like Ari Aster's Midsommar, Beau Is Afraid, and Eddington. The Him soundtrack includes selection of Krlic's score, as well as classics from Mobb Deep and Gucci Mane and new tracks from Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, Sampa The Great, Larry June, and others. Krlic co-produced the new songs from the movie's debuting stars, Tierra Whack's creepy and skittery "Tip Toe" and Guapdad 4000's MAVI collab "Swim." It's very cool to hear these rappers reckoning with that ominous Haxan Cloak music, with everyone switching up their styles enough to fit with one another.

In a press release, Krlic has this to say:

Justin Tipping gave me the freedom to see how far I could bend the genre without losing the emotional thread. When Justin and I met, we clicked immediately. We’re the same age, grew up listening to a lot of the same music, and had the same reference points across film, art, food, everything. We were just singing from the same hymn sheet. It’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had writing music for anything... There’s a school of thought that says a score should be invisible, but I don’t necessarily believe that. A great score should know when to guide the audience, when to surprise them and when to announce itself. If the process is right, it can tell as much of the story as anything else on screen.

Below, check out "Tip Toe," "Swim," and the tracklist for the Him soundtrack.

TRACKLIST:

01 Marlon Wayans -̄"_(ツ)_/ ̄"

02 Gucci Mane - "Lemonade"

03 Bobby Krlic - "The Combine"

04 Maxo Kream - "Live That Life"

05 Bobby Krlic - "Goin' To The League!"

06 Mobb Deep - "Shook Ones, Pt. II"

07 Bobby Krlic - "Find Your Own Way to Glory"

08 Tierra Whack - "Tip Toe"

09 Guapdad 4000 - "Swim" (feat. MAVI)

10 LaRussell & Mike & Keys - "Party On The Westside" (feat. Larry June)

11 Bobby Krlic - "Cameron Cade"

12 OG DAYV - "One And Only Him"

13 Bobby Krlic - "Dead Body Alert"

14 Sampa The Great - "GOAT"

15 Bobby Krlic - "All The Glory...All The Defeat"

16 Maglera Doe Boy & ONDELIVE - "Italy"

17 Bobby Krlic - "The Physical"

18 Ovrkast. - "CUT UP"

19 Koran Streets - "Bill Russell"

20 Bobby Krlic - "Elsie"

21 Carl Angelo - "AIGHT?"

22 Bobby Krlic - "Discipline"

23 Bobby Krlic - "Real Killers"

24 Jean Dawson - "Blitz"

25 Bobby Krlic - "The Opposite of A Mascot"

26 Bobby Krlic - "USFF Theme"

27 Bobby Krlic - "Killing Spree"

28 Denzel Curr - "Him"

Him arrives in theaters 9/19. That same day, the soundtrack album comes out on Loma Vista.