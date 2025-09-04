Skip to Content
The Antlers – “Something In The Air”

12:32 PM EDT on September 4, 2025

K Hover

Peter Silberman brought his elegant and ornate Brooklyn indie band the Antlers back from a seven-year break for 2021's Green To Gold and its companion EP Losing Light. He's continued to trickle out new music intermittently since then, and in July we got word that another new Antlers LP called Blight is coming in October, right in the thick of Antlers season. (The previous album with the autumnal title actually came out in the spring for some reason.)

Today Silberman shares a second advance track to go along with lead single "Carnage." It's called "Something In The Air," and its stripped-down arrangement works as a pure, uncut distillation of the Antlers' essence. If you ever loved these guys (or peers like Grizzly Bear), you ought to let this one stare you in the eyes below.

Blight is out 10/10 on Transgressive.

