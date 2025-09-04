Tame Impala Announces New Album Deadbeat

It's been five years since Tame Impala released The Slow Rush, the most recent album from Kevin Parker's festival-conquering one-man project. For months now, we've known that there's a new Tame Impala record on the way. Parker has been talking about it, and he's been releasing singles. Parker debuted his seven-minute dance epic "End Of Summer" in a surprise Barcelona DJ set at the beginning of summer, and then he released it in July. Just yesterday, Parker marked the actual end of summer by dropping the humid, hazy single "Loser," which has a video that features both Djo and Beck. Now, it's official. The new Tame Impala album is called Deadbeat, and it comes out next month.

Right now, we don't have all the details on Deadbeat. If anyone other than Kevin Parker worked on the record, that information hasn't been disclosed yet. Neither has the LP's tracklist. According to a press release, Deadbeat is "deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene," which sounds like some Mad Max shit. Parker has been figuring out album number five for the past few years, and it came together in the first half of 2025, while he was going back and forth between Fremantle, his hometown, and Injidup, the remote Western Australia spot where he's got his studio. It's reportedly got some "self-deprecating" lyrics, which is not exactly a surprise when we're talking about an album called Deadbeat with a song called Loser. That's the cover art up above. Cute kid! Watch an album trailer below.

Deadbeat is out 10/17 on Columbia. Pre-order it here.