University Announce New EP YES: Hear “Bee”

1:18 PM EDT on September 4, 2025

We've only moved ahead one season since University released their debut album McCartney, It'll Be OK — the one that starts with a song called "Massive Twenty One Pilots Tattoo" — yet the raw, mathy UK indie/punk band is already unleashing more songs on us. A three-track EP called YES is dropping later this month, preceded today by the song at its center. "Bee" is out of control in the best way, its haphazard Pavement-ish spin on howl-along retro rock building steadily into a big, beautiful mess. Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Business Secrets Of The Pharaohs"
02 "Bee"
03 "Stones 'n Jam"

YES is out 9/26 via Transgressive.

Steve Gullick

