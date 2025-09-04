Guided By Voices Announce 42nd Album Thick, Rich And Delicious: Hear “(You Can’t Go Back To) Oxford Talawanda”

Robert Pollard, endlessly prolific frontman for the great indie rock institution Guided By Voices, does not seem like a particularly spooky individual, but he was a Halloween baby. (Maybe the voices guiding him are ghosts!) Pollard was born on Halloween 1957. This year, on the day that Pollard turns 68, Guided By Voices will release the somewhat pornographically titled Thick, Rich And Delicious, their 42nd studio album.

We actually already knew all of this. Guided By Voices released Universe Room, their 41st album, back in February of this year. In May, they brushed of breakup rumors, telling the world that Thick, Rich And Delicious would arrive on Halloween. Today, the confirmation arrives, and so does the ultra-catchy new single "(You Can't Go Back To) Oxford Talawanda."

I just looked it up, and there's a Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio. That's not where Robert Pollard went to school; he was a star pitcher at Northridge in nearby Dayton. Nevertheless, Pollard tells Rolling Stone that "(You Can't Go Back To) Oxford Talawanda" has a hook that he's been singing to himself for his entire life but that he's never put into a song. He says, "I’m a student of hooks -- that perfect combination of a lyric and a chord pattern that gives you that chill up the back of your spine." Listen to the track below.

Thick, Rich And Delicious is out 10/31, presumably on GBV, Inc.