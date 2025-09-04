Emily Yacina – “The Clearing”

On "The Clearing," the latest single from Emily Yacina, she taps into a special type of intimacy that makes the fragile veil of vulnerability slip away. “With your arms around me I forgot we were naked/ All sick and exposed to the elements," Yacina sings. A lover's limbs acts as a protective shield that transforms her world into something new and pure.

“I think of ‘The Clearing’ as the arc of the album,” Yacina said. “It's an ode to the space that only intimacy with another person can take you. This song evolved a lot -- I began writing it in 2022. The lyrics are minimal, and we wanted to honor that by exploring the different places the words can take you through sound and instrumentation.”

Following last month's "Talk Me Down," "The Clearing" is the second single Emily Yacina has shared from her new album Veilfall that's out at the end of the month. Watch the video directed by Adam Baron-Bloch below.

Veilfall is out 9/26.