Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Total Wife – “peaches”

2:43 PM EDT on September 4, 2025

With the singles from their new album Come Back Down, Total Wife have been pulling off a neat trick: The music calls back directly to Loveless in a way some shoegazers wouldn't dare, yet it's woozy and hallucinatory enough to unmoor listeners and undermine any allegations of pure pastiche. Luna Kupper and Ash Richter impressed me with "second spring" and "make it last," and today's final preview "peaches" keeps the run of quality unbroken.

The Nashville duo shared this statement:

The guitar tracks on this song are sourced from a single take resampled over and over. The lyrics were written about a recording session that couldn’t happen because of a huge storm that took the power from East Nashville. The storm itself provided imagery to express feeling disconnected from close friends, and frustrated with external forces getting in the way of mending the relationship.

Watch the Liv Cullison-illustrated "peaches" video below.

Come Back Down is out 9/19 on Julia's War.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Dorothy – “Dorothy”

December 10, 2025
New Music

alt-J’s Joe Newman Releases Debut Solo Album The Canyon

December 10, 2025
New Music

Mx Lonely – “Shape Of An Angel”

December 10, 2025
New Music

Ruthven – “Precognition” & “Bottle”

December 10, 2025
New Music

I Promised The World – “A Pure Expression”

December 10, 2025
New Music

Colleen Shares New Album Libres antes del final: Hear “Antídoto”

December 10, 2025