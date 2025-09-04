Total Wife – “peaches”

With the singles from their new album Come Back Down, Total Wife have been pulling off a neat trick: The music calls back directly to Loveless in a way some shoegazers wouldn't dare, yet it's woozy and hallucinatory enough to unmoor listeners and undermine any allegations of pure pastiche. Luna Kupper and Ash Richter impressed me with "second spring" and "make it last," and today's final preview "peaches" keeps the run of quality unbroken.

The Nashville duo shared this statement:

The guitar tracks on this song are sourced from a single take resampled over and over. The lyrics were written about a recording session that couldn’t happen because of a huge storm that took the power from East Nashville. The storm itself provided imagery to express feeling disconnected from close friends, and frustrated with external forces getting in the way of mending the relationship.

Watch the Liv Cullison-illustrated "peaches" video below.

Come Back Down is out 9/19 on Julia's War.