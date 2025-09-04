Mura Masa – “I’m Really Hot (For Myself)”

It's about time for a new Mura Masa song, and today, we get one. The British producer is back with "I'm Really Hot (For Myself)." It's a boisterous, industrial-influenced, four-on-the-floor dance jam that I'm pretty sure samples Missy Elliott's 2003 song of a similar name. Like that song's music video, the Reids-directed clip for "I'm Really Hot (For Myself)" also features some great choreography. It'll get you moving. It might even get you hot! Listen below.