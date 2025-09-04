Maggie Rogers Shares New Dalai Lama Collab

In 2020, the Dalai Lama dropped his debut album on his 85th birthday. On Friday (Aug. 29), the Tibetan spiritual leader released Meditation: Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, and it features Maggie Rogers.

The singer — who released her third studio LP Don’t Forget Me last year — sings backing vocals on the track "Mind." On Instagram she said she was "very honored" to collaborate with the Dalai Lama. In addition to Rogers, Meditation also features Rufus Wainwright, as well as Amjad Ali Khan, Kabir Sehgal, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Andra Day, Ted Nash, Debi Nova, and Tony Succar. The record is His Holiness' first release since last year's "Freedom." Check out "Mind" below.