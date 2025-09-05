Machine Girl Announce New Album Psycho Warrior (MG Ultra X): Hear “Rabbit Season”

Last month Machine Girl unleashed the bugged-out earworm “Come On Baby, Scrape My Data.” It turns out that's from the noise-rock troublemakers' just-announced album Psycho Warrior (MG Ultra X), out this fall. Today we get another preview with the explosive anthem "Rabbit Season."

About "Rabbit Season," Matt Stephenson says, “With Machine Girl’s lyrics, I’ll take some dystopian or dark subject matter and flip it into something more lighthearted. I took the concept of conspiracy rabbit holes and used it to make a bouncy dance track. It discusses the cartoonish world of conspiracies and false, subjective realities people are trapping themselves inside of.”

As for the LP, he expounds:

I’d been reading analytical psychology and the writings of Joseph Campbell and Jung. There’s a concept of the collective unconscious and these archetypes that we innately have. We adopt different personae in order to get through the day. In essence, you complete yourself by facing your shadow self. To do so, you must accept the less savory aspects of who you are. There’s a lot of validity to these theories. Right now, we’re a very psychologically damaged culture and society. We’re being pushed over the edge with social media and technology. Any chance of resistance against these systems starts in the mind, so this was the genesis of Psycho Warrior (MG Ultra X).

Fall into the rabbit hole of "Rabbit Season" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "We Don't Give A Fuck"

02 "Come On Baby, Scrape My Data"

03 "Ignore The Vore"

04 "Rabbit Season"

05 "Creeping Up From The Pit"

06 "Psychowar"

07 "Innermission"

08 "Dual Wield"

09 "ID Crisis Angel"

10 "Down To The Essence"

11 "Despite Having No Money At All I’m Just Another"

12 "Phantom Doom"

13 "Dread Architect" (Feat. Drumcorps)

14 "I-Void Destroyer"

TOUR DATES:

10/30 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center (Annual Halloween Show)

11/01 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Halloween Freakend

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Psycho Warrior (MG Ultra X) is out 10/24 via Future Classic.