Sigur Rós Announce Takk… 20th Anniversary Edition: Hear Two Previously Unreleased Tracks

Next week marks 20 years of Sigur Rós' fourth studio album Takk… Today, the Icelandic post-rock band announced they're celebrating with an anniversary edition, featuring two previously unreleased tracks.

“Melrakki” and “Elfur” were written and recorded for Takk… but didn't make the cut. In addition, the anniversary edition has remasters of the other songs. The trio's last record was 2023's ÁTTA — their first in a decade — and it was our Album Of The Week.

Also for the Takk… anniversary, a limited edition boxset of 5x10” vinyl is available from their store, and 3x12” vinyl and 1xCD formats will be in stores later this month. Check out “Melrakki” and “Elfur” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/03 - Prague, CZ @ KCP

09/04 - Prague, CZ @ KCP

09/06 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

09/07 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

09/09 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Arcimboldi

09/10 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Arcimboldi

09/12 - Rome, IT @ Sala Santa Cecilia

09/13 - Rome, IT @ Sala Santa Cecilia

09/16 - Wroclaw, PL @ Hala Stulecia

09/19 - Tallinn, EE @ Alexela Kontserdimaja

09/20 - Tallinn, EE @ Alexela Kontserdimaja

09/23 - Brussels, BE @ Bozar

09/24 - Brussels, BE @ Bozar

09/26 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/27 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/28 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/30 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/01 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/02 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/03 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/05 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré

10/06 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré

10/07 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré

11/02 - San Diego, CA @ Jacobs Music Center

11/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

11/07 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

11/12 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/14 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

11/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/25 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

11/26 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

The 20th anniversary edition of Takk… is out 9/26. Pre-order it here.