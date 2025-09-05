Sigur Rós Announce Takk… 20th Anniversary Edition: Hear Two Previously Unreleased Tracks

Next week marks 20 years of Sigur Rós' fourth studio album Takk… Today, the Icelandic post-rock band announced they're celebrating with an anniversary edition, featuring two previously unreleased tracks.
“Melrakki” and “Elfur” were written and recorded for Takk… but didn't make the cut. In addition, the anniversary edition has remasters of the other songs. The trio's last record was 2023's ÁTTA — their first in a decade — and it was our Album Of The Week.
Also for the Takk… anniversary, a limited edition boxset of 5x10” vinyl is available from their store, and 3x12” vinyl and 1xCD formats will be in stores later this month. Check out “Melrakki” and “Elfur” below.
TOUR DATES:
09/03 - Prague, CZ @ KCP
09/04 - Prague, CZ @ KCP
09/06 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
09/07 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
09/09 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Arcimboldi
09/10 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Arcimboldi
09/12 - Rome, IT @ Sala Santa Cecilia
09/13 - Rome, IT @ Sala Santa Cecilia
09/16 - Wroclaw, PL @ Hala Stulecia
09/19 - Tallinn, EE @ Alexela Kontserdimaja
09/20 - Tallinn, EE @ Alexela Kontserdimaja
09/23 - Brussels, BE @ Bozar
09/24 - Brussels, BE @ Bozar
09/26 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
09/27 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
09/28 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
09/30 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/01 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/02 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/03 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/05 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré
10/06 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré
10/07 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré
11/02 - San Diego, CA @ Jacobs Music Center
11/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
11/07 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
11/12 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/14 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
11/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/25 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
11/26 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
The 20th anniversary edition of Takk… is out 9/26. Pre-order it here.