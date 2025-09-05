Miguel – “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)”

Earlier this week we learned that we're finally getting a new Miguel album at the end of next month. Although he's been talking about a project titled Viscera for years, this forthcoming album is dubbed Caos. He also dropped the title track, which is available via his new unique platform S1C.LA, where you have to login and receive a code. He has another song out today named “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)," and, thankfully, listening access isn't as complicated.

“New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)” is premier Miguel. It saunters alongside danger and drips with high-risk sex appeal. Over a lo-fi drum beat, wide synths, and a shrill guitar riff, Miguel depicts suspenseful scene that's cushioned by romantic devotion. "I put two shots in the air/ Tell everybody to drop/ They hit the silent alarm/ Just keep your eyes on that clock," he sings. He sets up a Bonnie and Clyde situation, although I can't help but think of Luigi Mangione with the current single art. Listen below.

Caos is out 10/23 via ByStorm/RCA.