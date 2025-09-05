múm – “Kill The Light”

Icelandic outfit múm have been preparing us for their first album in seven years -- History of Silence, out two weeks from today -- with the glistening singles "Mild At Heart" and "Only Songbirds Have A Sweet Tooth." Today, they've shared another titled "Kill The Light."

"It's easily the most light hearted song on the album," Örvar Smárason said of the song. "Lots of sunshine, 4 track cassette beat, mangled guitar, wonky bass and distorted vocals. It starts with the sound we recorded from a camera flash going off, so it literally begins with a burst of light."

Watch the video for "Kill The Light" below.

History Of Silence is out 9/19 via Morr Music.