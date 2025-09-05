Ego Ella May – “What We Do”

British-Nigerian artist Ego Ella May is back with a breezy new song called "What We Do." Over the past couple years, she's released a three-part project -- which she released as a full collection called fieldnotes: complete at the end of last year -- that was a collection of findings about herself through lockdown. Now, May is ready for a new chapter. Turns out, "What We Do" is the first single from her forthcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to her 2020 debut Honey For Wounds, that's slated for early next year. It was co-produced with South London multi-instrumentalist Wu-Lu.

On the new single, Ego Ella May explained:

This song came about when I first intentionally started making this album. I was away with my band at Real World Studios in Bath; such a lovely space to write and commune with my team, but I was desperately missing my partner! So I wrote about how excited I was to be reunited with him! It’s such a groovy, fun song and I don’t usually get the chance to write those, so I wanted the subject matter to be light and reflect the feel of the music. I made this song with Wu-Lu, who also sings a little at the end of the track (a blessing!), and for those who are familiar with Wu-Lu’s work, you’ll know this is so distinctively him and I love it even more so for that reason, and for him opening me up to make such a banger like this! I didn’t think I was even capable of it! It’s got this carefree, fun, riding-with-the-top-down type energy, and I love it so much!

Watch the visual for "What We Do" below.

Ego Ella May's sophomore album is due out early next year via Believe UK.