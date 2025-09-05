Skip to Content
Veeze – “L.O.A.T”

9:26 AM EDT on September 5, 2025

It's been more than two years since Detroit cult-rap star released his critically adored album Ganger. Veeze recently collaborated with Lil Yachty on the singles "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Can't Be Crete Boy," and he's been showing up on streams with people like Plaqueboymax and Kai Cenat. Now, he's back with his first solo single in a minute. It's called "L.O.A.T.," and it's about how the people paying too much attention to his money are the lamest of all time.

There's no hook on "L.O.A.T."; it's just Veeze casually talking shit over producer Rocaine's beat for a couple of minutes. Veeze is very good at talking shit, and I like the laconic cadence that he brings to this song. Lestyn Park directed the song's way-too-busy video, which has cameos from people like Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, 42 Dugg, and Lucki. Check it out below.

"L.O.A.T." is out now on Navy Way/Warner.

