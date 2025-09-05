Tame Impala Announces US Arena Tour

Just yesterday, Tame Impala officially announced Deadbeat, the new album that he's been teasing for months. Deadbeat is out next month, and it will presumably include the new Tame Impala singles "End Of Summer" and "Loser. According to a press release, it's "deeply inspired by bush doof culture and the Western Australia rave scene." We'll soon get a chance to hear how the new material sounds live. Shortly after he releases Deadbeat, Kevin Parker will come to America to play some arena tours.

Tame Impala's upcoming tour is not very extensive. He's only playing eight American shows in six cities, but all of the gigs are in full-size arenas. At the moment, no opening act has been announced. The tour kicks off on Halloween at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, and that'll be Kevin Parker's first US show since Desert Daze in 2022. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/03 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/06 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/09 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

11/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/14 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Deadbeat is out 10/17 on Columbia.