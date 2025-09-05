Skip to Content
VTB Announce New EP People Died & Things Exploded: Hear “Help”

10:38 AM EDT on September 5, 2025

The Ventura, California trio VTB is a heavy, grungey, shoegaze-adjacent band with no guitarist. It's just drums, bass, and keyboards, though the bass and keyboards often sound like guitars. Last year, VTB released their full-length debut 91016. Next month, they'll follow it with a new EP called People Died & Things Exploded. "Help," the EP's lead single and opening track, has some nice low-end churn working for it. It's not a Beatles cover. Below, check out the State Of Poison-directed "Help" video and the new EP's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Help"
02 "Wishbone"
03 "Drain"
04 "Mr. Bill"
05 "Rotting Gold"
06 "As Always"

The People Died & Things Exploded EP is out 10/17 on Bleakhouse.

