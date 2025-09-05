Stream Parannoul’s Latest Ambient Post-Rock Excursion As Mydreamfever, Blue Lucent Reverie

The anonymous Korean musician who rose to underground fame releasing music as Parannoul operates under many identities. Whereas Parannoul albums tend to be grand shoegaze epics, he's also been known to put out hard-grooving, spaced-out psych rock as Huremic, and earlier this year he launched a series that will see him releasing a new album every two months under his Mydreamfever moniker.

The first of those, Silence Is The New Noise, was a spacious ambient pop exercise. The second, today's Blue Lucent Reverie, continues in that vein. Maybe it's because both Sigur Rós and múm released music today, but this one reminds me a lot of Icelandic post-rock. Immerse yourself in it below.