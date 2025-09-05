Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream Parannoul’s Latest Ambient Post-Rock Excursion As Mydreamfever, Blue Lucent Reverie

11:00 AM EDT on September 5, 2025

The anonymous Korean musician who rose to underground fame releasing music as Parannoul operates under many identities. Whereas Parannoul albums tend to be grand shoegaze epics, he's also been known to put out hard-grooving, spaced-out psych rock as Huremic, and earlier this year he launched a series that will see him releasing a new album every two months under his Mydreamfever moniker.

The first of those, Silence Is The New Noise, was a spacious ambient pop exercise. The second, today's Blue Lucent Reverie, continues in that vein. Maybe it's because both Sigur Rós and múm released music today, but this one reminds me a lot of Icelandic post-rock. Immerse yourself in it below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx Share New Self-Titled Record

December 12, 2025