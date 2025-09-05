Morrissey No Longer Taking New Applications To Buy The Smiths

Two days ago Morrissey told the world he was selling the Smiths' name, likeness, and intellectual property to any interested bidder. As he explained it, he could no longer bear to be associated with former bandmates who hate his guts. Unsurprisingly, it seems there were many interested parties, so Moz is no longer accepting inquiries at the eaves7760@gmail.com email address.

A new post today at Morrissey Central broke the news:

The 'eaves' business email address has been switched off due to the colossal response to Morrissey's announcement of his wish to pass his "Smiths" interests over to an investor. Although Morrisseys' love for the songs of the Smiths era will never waver, he is tired of the disagreeable and vexatious characters involved in "The Smiths" business. After thirty-eight years of insults and abuse, Morrissey has had enough.

All (or most) of the 'eaves' emails will be answered in time.

Still curious what the "disagreeable and vexatious characters" have to say about this fire sale. In other Morrissey news, he says he turned down an invitation from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party to perform at their convention this week. Moz says he is "apolitical and has not ever joined a political party - or voted - in his entire life." Here's what Moz posted at Morrissey Central:

Morrissey politely declined an invitation for "Morrissey and his band" to 'perform' at this weeks' Reform Conference in Birmingham. Morrissey is apolitical and has not ever joined a political party - or voted - in his entire life. He is thankful for the invitation.

You can see why Farage's people would have asked: Much of the public ill will toward Moz stems back to his public support for the far-right nativist movement For Britain, which splintered off of Farage's former party, the Brexit-pushing UK Independence Party.