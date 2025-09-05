Skip to Content
Watch Supergrass Blast Through Their 1995 Song “Strange Ones” On Kimmel

12:08 PM EDT on September 5, 2025

The titans of '90s Britpop walk the earth once again, and sometimes they even play shows in America. Supergrass, for instance, are over here playing shows. Their peers in Oasis and Pulp are doing the same thing, but they're not giving performances on American late-night TV like Supergrass. The Oxford band released their nervy, punky debut album I Should Coco in 1995, and they're currently celebrating that album's 30th anniversary on tour. On Thursday night, the band did musical-guest duty on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they busted out an I Should Coco deep cut.

The music booker at Kimmel must really like Supergrass, since the band last performed on that show in 2022, soon after they reunited. On last night's show, they gave a spirited rendition of "Strange Ones," and I Should Coco song that alternately pummels and soars. I Should Coco had five singles, and that wasn't one of them. It's cool to see they looking and sounding so game, doing a song that was never a hit. Watch the performance below.

